Editor:
I know good people, really good people, who continue to support the democrat party. They are loyal, even to a fault, to their party. I’m sure they might say the same thing about me, as a conservative Republican.
I genuinely make an effort to determine what information I view is factual, and what is, as it has become to be known, fake. It is not easy, because there seem to be so many varied views, at any given time but on the same topic.
This has become increasingly more apparent with the administration of President Donald J. Trump. It is clear that many dislike him, even hate him, but much less clear why. He is called a racist constantly and that label seems to be stuck on him. And yet, I can find no evidence; not a shred to corroborate that claim. In fact, there is much evidence to the exact opposite. So much of what he has said, particularly about integration, has been twisted and outright changed, to make it sound racial.
To have been as successful as he is, it is charitable to label him inarticulate. Unless you have come to understand the man, you can’t understand “Trump-speak.” The phrases and terms he uses don’t always jive with the language of the political swamp, and are therefore reinterpreted by the hate translators. But the people of America understand him.
When he says there are good people on both sides of an argument, they translate that to mean he is a “white supremacist.” A ridiculous assertion, but one that resonates with Trump haters. No one, no President in recent history, has done more for people of color, black and brown, than President Trump. Some black leaders, who now call him a racist, are the same people who before, relied on him to support and finance their causes. The same goes for women. In his past life, when he could truly have been labeled a “rich playboy,” he was sought after constantly by all those who now characterize him as a womanizer. As president, again, he has done more for women in this country than any president on record.
He is constantly vilified by the mainstream television and print media, to the point if a reader or viewer doesn’t do due diligence, they will believe he is a murderous, lying, misogynist, racist scoundrel. Claims so untrue that they offend every Trump supporter. He is as loyal to the United States of America as any president and expresses his love for and loyalty to our Country daily, and yet many who hate and are afraid of his success, call him a traitor. He loves our Constitution, and the rule of law and order which it provides. He is, and history will show, a true American Patriot, but they vilify him because he doesn’t conform to their perverted views of our Constitution.
We all know the horrors that have occurred across the country, and especially in populous northeastern states like New York. Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York has been guilty, by the judgment of even many liberal democrats, of mistakes in some decisions he has made concerning seniors in nursing homes, of causing the death of literally several thousand people. This is not my characterization, but based on the many daily television updates he has conducted, and the undeniable outcome of his decisions because they were reported on live television for the entire country to see.
I recently heard of a medical doctor, who was performing a procedure on a patient while in his office. The patient was 81 years old. To make conversation with the patient, he asked her how she had been doing locked down due to COVID-19 . She replied she had been doing OK, and then said, “Thank God for governors like Andrew Cuomo.” Surprised at her statement, he asked what she thought concerning the many people who had died in New York nursing homes because of decisions that governor had made. Without missing a beat, he said she responded, ”Trump has killed many more people than Cuomo”.
That is the power of a fake media, and how they shape what we think, what we do, and how we vote.
Frank Scalia
Monroe
