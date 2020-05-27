Editor:
One of the major reasons Southern culture is dying is that her so-called political leaders put the importation of alien and hostile cultures, for the sake of economic development, ahead of the preservation and strengthening of our own Southern culture.
This is glaringly obvious in U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham’s recent invitation to Elon Musk to relocate his California-based Tesla manufacturing plant to the Franklin Farms megasite in Richland Parish.
But what, after all, does a pot-smoking transhumanist like Elon Musk who wants to make all spoken language obsolete through the use of cybernetic brain implants, the spoken word being one of the distinguishing features of Southern culture — on it stand her storytelling, singing, preaching, political speeches, poems, and such like; what, we ask, does such a man have to do with the South? What does he care about Dixie’s culture? Not a whit.
Such a relocation would be a disaster for Richland Parish and the surrounding area, as Musk and his fellow corporate leaders at Tesla would waste no time in trying to reshape the habits and traditions of “those backward rednecks.”
Rep. Abraham will retire from Congress when his present term ends early next year. We wish him a peaceful retirement far from any influence on the politics and culture of the South.
Walt Garlington
Swartz
