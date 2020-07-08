Editor:
“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again but expecting a different result.”
Many have probably heard this said at one time or another, but it bears repeating now that the federal Supreme Court has struck down Louisiana’s Act 620, which requires abortion providers to have admitting privileges at a local hospital. For with the 2020 federal elections just a few months away, there will be renewed talk of electing conservatives for federal office who will nominate and confirm more ‘conservative judges’ to the federal courts to overturn Roe v Wade.
It would be difficult to imagine a better plan for failure. Since at least the days of Ronald Reagan, conservative voters have been promised Supreme Court justices who would overturn Roe in exchange for electing Republicans to office. That’s 40 years — two generations — come and gone, and what does the pro-life cause have to show for it? Hardly anything. Roe is as firmly entrenched as ever, and millions of children continue to be slaughtered, with no end in sight.
If Louisianans care about nurturing a culture that values human life, we have to find ways to protect our pro-life laws other than relying on deceptive and futile promises about the federal Supreme Court. We have to take action here in our state.
State-level resistance has always been the customary and most effective way of thwarting unwarranted, illegal federal action. Examples abound and can be found in books, and in some cases online, by authors like Tom Woods (Nullification), James Kilpatrick (The Sovereign States), and Forrest McDonald (States’ Rights and the Union).
In Louisiana, we have a state official who is responsible for upholding the integrity of our laws: the Attorney General. Our first act as a people in response to the federal Supreme Court’s unwarranted overturning of our Act 620 should be to lean on AG Jeff Landry to defy the Supreme Court and implement Act 620. His e-mail address is ConstituentServices@ag.louisiana.gov and the phone number for his office is 225-326-6079 or 877-297-0995.
His response will show whether he is a real warrior willing to sacrifice himself for Louisiana’s people (especially the unborn and their mothers in this case) or simply another political windbag.
Other branches and levels of state and local government, and private organizations as well, should likewise take steps to protect Louisiana as a whole and their own parishes, towns, etc., from unjust federal laws, rulings, and regulations regarding abortion. There are many paths that can be taken in this regard.
However, it cannot be stressed enough that the one we must avoid at all costs is believing the promise of “more conservative federal Supreme Court justices who will overturn Roe.” That deceitful, empty promise has delayed substantive action restricting child-murder long enough.
The pro-life cause, the protection of the unborn, will be either won or lost at the state and local level, not the federal.
With the help and prayers of St. Martin of Tours (+397 A.D.), Louisiana’s Patron Saint, perhaps that cause will be victorious here in this state in the end.
Walt Garlington
Swartz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.