Editor:
Sometimes, I “think” too much. Recently, a friend posed a question about who owns city and county roads and who is responsible for them.
The question made me think about our system of government and how our country was designed...
Obviously, the United States of America presents the most complex, yet successful system, of answering that question. We are the United States of America: one people, one nation, under God. One Constitution and one Bill of Rights. Only one.
But within that system, individual states with boundaries have been established. Still, one nation but with individual states. Each state responsible for and to the inhabitants therein, but ultimately answerable to the U.S. government.
And that system repeats itself within each state, within the United States, many times through counties/parishes, cities, towns and villages. Each of those have their own systems of elected officials, directly responsible to the citizenry of that particular municipality. But all accountable for and to the Constitution of the United States.
Since our founding, it has been a system that, even with great difficulty at times, has worked. We have always overcome our differences because we have always been united.
Now, and mostly because of exterior forces; forces originating from outside our boundaries but rooting themselves within, we are faced with defining and destructive decisions. We can’t let that continue. We can’t continue to divide and expect to survive as a United States of America. Remember, united we stand, divided we fall.
If we continue to allow failed systems from around the world, influence our decisions and the process by which those decisions are made, we will surely fall. We are a democratic republic, not a socialist and or communist system.
Those systems are laden with good sounding phrases that will destroy our country and our republic. Tempting phrases, but destructive.
Do not allow yourselves to be deceived. Your futures, your freedoms, your opportunities for individual and collective prosperity, and that of your children and their children, depends on holding the line, and rejecting the good sounding temptations of phrases of socialism.
This is finally, as so often said in the past, the most important election in our history. It truly is in your hands. It remains to be seen what you do with that responsibility.
Frank Scalia
Monroe
