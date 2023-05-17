In recent years we’ve been inundated with lots of ideas that do not bode well for this country, or any country for that matter. One of those ideas is that we need to be totally free from any religious influences whatever. In other words, totally secular and non-religious.
As for those who choose to believe that sort of thing, that’s their privilege, and no one would deny them that, even though we may not agree. The problem arises when they seek to deny those with religious convictions their right to express those convictions publicly.
So I noted, with some concern, an article on the front page of The Ouachita Citizen for May 11 about the Ouachita Parish School Board being asked to abandon its practice of praying in the name of Jesus Christ because of one resident filing a complaint with the Freedom from Religion Foundation. The Freedom From Religion Foundation is a group of what are known as “freethinkers,” which are basically atheists and agnostics.
So, because one person has a problem with the Lordship of Jesus Christ, everyone is now, in a public meeting, supposed to deny that Lordship by just ignoring public reference to it and omitting any public reference to it. This sets a dangerous precedent for any state or country. We were not founded as a secular country and we should not allow ourselves to fall into that trap. That is the kind of thing French Revolutionaries, with their guillotines, are made of, and we do not need it here.
The members of parish school boards are elected. If so, can you picture anyone running for a school board position saying, “I voted to remove Jesus’ name from any opening devotions we might have at a meeting”?
That would be the kiss of death in most parts of Louisiana.
I hope the Ouachita Parish School Board will not be unwise enough to deny God’s Son, Jesus Christ, in their devotions just because the local atheists don’t like it.
