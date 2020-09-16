Editor:
We will not easily forget 2020. The past year ended with the fake news of “Trump-Russia” collusion behind us. But we will remember 2020 for years to come.
We began 2020 with incredible economic growth, including the return of manufacturing to our nation. Like other industries, manufacturing had been in decline for years. We have become a nation of users, not producers.
But, when 2020 began, we had re-established our leadership through military might, automobile production and petroleum production. Our African American citizens experienced the highest rate of employment in our history, and the largest rate of growth in home ownership ever. The same employment rates applied to Asian and Latin American citizens, as well as to women. This was all due to the actions of an extraordinary leader: President, Donald J. Trump, a brilliant businessman, if not a clumsy politician.
This year also brought the COVID-19 pandemic, a disease that still has not been explained or understood in a way that each citizen accepts.
Nearly 200,000 deaths of American citizens are attributed to the virus or connected to it through other illnesses and conditions. COVID-19 has become a political weapon. Political forces have literally shuttered businesses of all sizes and types, in the name of protecting our citizens from the virus.
And in the middle of it all, social and racial strife that few living today have ever witnessed until now. Protesting, rioting, pillaging, burning and even murder. Some cities are even going so far as to disband police forces.
And now we will in 60 days, give or take, have an election. One that will go down as perhaps the most important presidential election in my lifetime, if not in the history of our nation. An election that could very well determine a major shift and change in all that we hold dear.
The choice you make at the ballot box in 2020 just may require 20/20 vision.
Frank Scalia
Monroe
