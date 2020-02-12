Editor:
Concerning Dr. Terry L. Jones’ recent column, “The Battle of New Orleans,” one of my ancestors from the great State of Tennessee was a 1st Sergeant in the Tennessee Volunteer Mounted 1st Regiment.
His name was Luke Tipton Eddington, a militiaman from Rhea County, Tennessee. He is one of the soldiers you referred to in “Jackson’s army was equally unimpressive ...”
Luke Tipton Eddington never returned home to Rhea County, either dying in the battle or enroute home. He is only one of many of my ancestors who fought for our country in the War of 1812, all of which I am very proud.
On my honour as a Southern Belle, I implore you not to travel to Tennessee for any reason, for you see the ghosts of my ancestor soldiers abound there. Whether from the Revolutionary War, The War of 1812, and The Civil War, both Confederate and Union. I fear you would be in great danger there, kind sir, for even Peyton Manning chose to be a Tennessee Volunteer.
By the way, your wonderful publisher is from the great town of Ferriday, my hometown as well.
Deborah Webber Lehman
Monroe
