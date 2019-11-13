Editor:
While her opponent works the crowds, Dana Benson has been working everyday for us. As I am sure he will, her opponent can change the banner on the bottom of his sign and run for a different office. With 21 years experience in the Clerk of Court office, Dana Benson also has the business and accounting knowledge to improve the Clerk of Court’s Office. Please vote for Dana Benson, she deserves the job of Clerk of Court.
Judy W Poole
West Monroe
