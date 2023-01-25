According to the Gateway Pundit website for Jan. 21, “Six more classified documents were found in the Wilmington, Delaware home of Joe Biden Friday during a nearly thirteen-hour search by the DOJ according to a statement released Saturday evening by Biden’s private attorney Bob Bauer. This is the fifth batch of classified documents to be found in Biden’s possession, and the fourth to be found at the Wilmington home in searches stretching from December 20th to Friday. The first batch was found at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC on November 2nd. Bauer also said, ‘The DOJ also took for further review personally handwritten notes from the vice-presidential years.’”
Some of the items taken by investigators were from Biden’s time as a senator as well as vice-president. Supposedly, some of those boxed-up classified documents went to China Town in Washington before going to the Penn Center. If that allegation is true, why do you suppose that happened? Who may there have been in China Town that wanted a peek at them? This was reported on Fox News on Sunday morning, Jan. 22.
Kentucky Representative James Comer has told Newsmax in an interview that the Biden family is “under probe for “influence peddling.” Comer said, “There’s no question they’ve influenced peddled for decades. Why was Ukraine willing to pay Hunter Biden that much money, (and) why is China so many millions of dollars into Hunter’s shady business dealings and the Biden Center for Diplomacy?”
Comer also noted that within days of leaving the vice-presidency, Biden took trips to Ukraine and China. Somehow, I doubt such trips were made just to give these countries leaders a fond farewell—though that’s probably what the news media will tell us.
Comer said, “I don’t think even the most partisan liberals would agree that passes the smell test. That is another example of our two-tier system.”
He is on target there. This whole thing is a glaring example of our two-tiered system of justice.
Why would Biden, if he did, have classified documents going back to when he was in the senate? He shouldn’t have those at this point. Senators are not authorized to hoard classified documents. I can’t help but feel that this is the Deep State’s way of subtly letting Biden know he ain’t supposed to run in 2024.
I wonder, given his current mental capacity, whether he will get the message. He is a perfect example of the socialist revolution “eating its own” when they are no longer useful.
