Editor:
When President Donald Trump claimed, after the last election, that he was the victim of massive vote fraud, the mainstream “news” media took great pains to pooh-pooh his comments in that regard. Ironically, Mr. Trump knew what he was talking about.
An article by Alex Newman in the March 8th issue of The New American magazine referred to an article by Molly Ball that appeared in the February 15th issue of Time magazine noting that this was exactly what happened. The article was entitled, “The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election.” Newman refers to Molly Ball as a “propagandist” and he is accurate here. He quotes Ball when she wrote, “There was a conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes, one that both curtailed the protests and coordinated the resistance from CEO’s.” Ball openly admitted that Trump was on target about an orchestrated plot to remove him from office. And she wrote, “Both surprises were the result of an informal alliance between left-wing activists and business titans.” This conspiracy involved “a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information.” And Ball was quite giddy over being the mouthpiece for the conspirators. She also referred to a “loosely organized coalition of operatives “ who were mostly dedicated leftists but also included Never Trump “conservatives” as well. Kind of makes you wonder how far apart some leftists and “conservatives” really are, doesn’t it? And they are not as far apart as most folks would like to think.
Neither are Big Business types and leftists all that far apart when push comes to shove. Often it is only a matter of big business types using the left for their own purposes because, at root, many of both sides of the spectrum are really big government types no matter what they claim.
Way back around 1970, I came across a book by a James Simon Kunen called The Strawberry Statement: Notes of a College Revolutionary in which he described how some in big business work with those on the left. Kunen observed, “Also at the convention, men from Business International Roundtables—the meetings sponsored by Business International for their client groups and heads of government—tried to buy up a few radicals. These men are the world’s leading industrialists and they convene to decide how our lives are going to go.” Kunen referred to them as “the left-wing of the ruling class.” And then he said, “We were also offered Esso (Rockefeller) money. They want us to make a lot of radical commotion so they can look more in the center as they move to the left.”
Sort of puts a little different slant on some in big business doesn’t it? But how different is this situation than what they did to Trump in the last election—big business (Big Tech) and the far left working together for a common goal—the removal of Trump because he wanted what was best for the country as opposed to what was better for them?
As for what the American people wanted—who cares. All we are here for is to pick up the tab for all of this.
Al Benson Jr.
Sterlington
