April 22nd is Earth Day, an occasion to celebrate our planet, assess its status, and plan for the future (see www.earthday.org).
There is both good and bad news about the state of earth’s systems. The good news is that the hole in the ozone layer is decreasing. This significant improvement is due to the Montreal Protocol, a treaty negotiated by the Reagan administration.
It has been amended several times, most recently in 2022 by a bipartisan super majority in the Senate.
On the negative side, the world is experiencing more frequent billion-dollar climate and weather disasters – four in Louisiana during 2022 (source: National Centers for Environmental Information). The earth’s climate is changing in ways that increase the risk of harm to our communities and livelihoods.
Scientists tell us that climate disruption is exacerbated by the warming of our planet. An excessive amount of carbon dioxide and other heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere, mostly from burning fossil fuels, causes the warming. Scientists also tell us it is within our power to halt the warming.
Many citizens, companies, and organizations have petitioned and lobbied the federal government to take action on climate. Gratifyingly, the U.S. congress has been listening.
Major climate actions have been incorporated into omnibus bills enacted since 2018, under Republican and Democrat administrations. These include: the farm bill of 2018 (the Agriculture Improvement Act, H.R.2, 115th congress), the Consolidated Appropriations Act (H.R.133, 116th), Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (H.R.3684, 117th), the CHIPS and Science Act (H.R.4346, 117th), and the Inflation Reduction Act (H.R.5376, 117th).
We can applaud the leadership of Louisiana’s Senator Cassidy and Senator Kennedy in seeking ways to move forward on climate issues. Look for new climate legislative initiatives in the 118th congress including: a new farm bill, likely permitting reform for new renewable energy projects, and carbon pricing.
This is the time for all of us to reflect on Marshall McLuhan’s one world sentiment: “There are no passengers on spaceship earth. We are all crew.”
