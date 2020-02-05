Editor:
Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo’s plans to appoint Reggie Brown as interim police chief is an embarrassment to the mayor and to a city that has often led the nation in crime rate studies.
Any Monroe City Council member who votes to confirm Brown as the city’s permanent police chief is clearly not voting in the best interest of our crime-infested city.
Let me list some of the allegations:
Brown was involved in allegedly unlawful behavior.
Brown initially failed to meet the qualifications for police chief as set by the local civil service board.
Brown was removed from Metro Narcotics after allegations of payroll fraud arose.
Brown improperly transported a methamphetamine lab, endangering the lives of other officers.
There were allegations that Brown was double-dipping, while working at the department and going to school and working security.
Brown claimed he was racially discriminated against. That’s his default position because he has no other answer.
Mayo’s internal investigation found no wrongdoing. Mayo’s internal investigations are like asking a third-grader to grade their own papers. It’s a sham.
But Brown is the mayor’s friend and was previously his driver. Does this alone qualify him? Of course not.
Brown has no supervisory experience or management experience.
Many of our city’s officers are not pleased with this appointment.
Brown has not managed an $8-million budget like that of the city’s police department.
Does this make you Monroe proud?
Will this appointment help reduce crime in our crime-ridden city?
Will this make you feel safe and inspire you to encourage people to live here?
Monroe should oppose this unqualified candidate. Tell your City Council representative to say, “No.”
Ray Armstrong, MD
Monroe
