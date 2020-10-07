Editor:
Walt Caldwell has announced his candidacy for Fourth Judicial District Judge to replace retiring Judge Fred Amman. The Fourth Judicial District includes portions of Ouachita and Morehouse Parishes. I intend to support and vote for Walt for several reasons.
While I have known Walt my entire life, I am impressed with the number of years he has spent in the courtroom dealing with felony criminal issues. One needs only to watch a newscast or read a newspaper to realize what a growing problem we face.
In that regard, I know him to be a “law and order,” “no nonsense” individual. I know him to be well educated not only in the classroom, but especially in the courtroom. I support Walt Caldwell in this race, because I know he will disburse justice equitably, fairly, and constitutionally. I know Walt believes every person is entitled to “their day in court,” where the innocent are acquitted and the guilty are punished.
Walt steadfastly supports all those who represent law enforcement, understanding the atmosphere of our society today, in which those that enforce our laws must operate.
Walt is a lifelong resident of Ouachita Parish, graduating from West Monroe High School, Louisiana State University and LSU School of Law. For over 26 years, Walt has practiced law in both City and State District Courts in Ouachita and Morehouse Parishes. His experience includes jury trials in both state court and in United States District Court. Walt’s law practice is highly diversified, with a focus on domestic matters and felony criminal cases.
In addition to maintaining his law practice, Walt has unselfishly fulfilled his civic and community public service responsibilities. He served as both President and Vice-President of Ouachita Parish Police Jury. As chairman of the Finance Committee budgets were constantly in balance and there was never a need for a tax increase. Additionally, Walt has served as a member of The Ouachita Council of Governments (OCOG), The Ouachita Business Alliance, and the Watershed Initiative Steering Committee (flood control).
I believe Walt is the most experienced and most qualified candidate in his race to be elected as Fourth District Judge. We are living in times in America where his qualifications and experiences are desperately needed in our courts.
Whitty Hood
West Monroe
