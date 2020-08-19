Editor:
The Deacons of New Chapel Hill Baptist Church meet monthly on the first Sunday of each month. The church office sends out reminder postcards about a week earlier.
I live 3.6 miles from the church and this month, the cards were postmarked July 29. But my card arrived in my mailbox on Friday, Aug. 7, five days after the meeting date.
So my question is: Can we really rely on the postal service to handle millions of mail-in ballots in a timely fashion? I am harassed with doubt.
Ted Colvin,
West Monroe
