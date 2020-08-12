Editor:
We’re told to “follow the science” when it comes to complying with a mandate that was not passed by the legislative branch, but imposed in a dictatorial manner by the governor, Of course, in this age, it’s easy to find a court that will side with the executive branch. But when the data is inaccurate, the science is not being followed.
It should be of great concern to people supposedly living in a free society when a public official, in this case, Ouachita Parish Homeland Security Director Neal Brown, is prohibited from pointing out to the public that the COVID-19 data being disseminated to the public is not accurate.
The very fact that data is erroneous and Brown is being silenced clearly leads to an inference that an agenda other than the public’s health is being implemented by the Louisiana Department of Health. This is the type of thing that goes on in places like China, not Louisiana. If a state as conservative has this has this type of corruption going on at the state and local level, imagine the distortions in more liberal regions of the nation.
Zach Parker is a true journalist who is to be commended for his brave and factual reporting. Neal Brown is to be supported for his honesty is trying to provide actual factual data to the public. Moon Griffon is to be cited for his part in probing beyond the surface in bringing out this issue and finally Sam Hanna, Jr. should receive kudos in his role as a publisher who bravely publishes information in the traditional role held by journalists, that of “watchdog” for those in positions of power.
We have to fight at the state and local level to maintain our freedom. It isn’t just a national issue.
William Covington Jr., PhD.
West Monroe
