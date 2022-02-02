Fifty-nine years ago I met and fell in love the prettiest girl I had ever seen. After almost a year of dating, we felt it was time to tie the knot. It was a big step but apparently it was the right decision.
Here we are this March 26 we will be celebrating 58 years of marriage.
Like all of life experiences, we have had a few rough roads to travel, but thanks to God we held on and God made a good time out of all trouble, trials and tribulations we experienced. We were blessed with two beautiful daughters and a handsome little boy. Toby was his name. Toby went home to be with the Lord at the age of 5 and one month in August 1973.
We think of him often and praise God for the beautiful promise we will one day reunite in heaven and never be separated again. No doubt someone reading this letter may be hurting because of trouble times in their marriage. Mary and I both called upon God when times got tough. He always answered our prayer and when we went through the pain of Toby not being with us anymore, God answered and said Toby will be waiting just don’t lose faith.
There comes a point in any marriage or relationship where a person needs help. We found our answer in 1 Corinthians 13:4-7. If anyone reading this is having a problem, look up the verses mentioned. I promise if you allow them, they will help you.
We learned many years ago to look at the beautiful happenings in our life and marriage and not any hard time we may have gone through. We see the beautiful children we have and now five grown grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Life is good and we continue to laugh and get younger at heart with our beautiful memories. Fifty-eight years, and my dad thought it would not last six weeks.
