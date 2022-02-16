Editor:
We, as a people, are blindly allowing our nation to be led into a dark place where we have never been. All under the rambling leadership of an obviously incompetent man as POTUS, who seems to have no idea what he is doing.
Several times he has shown the world his inability to lead our historically strong nation in a manner befitting our history. Instead, he has demonstrated an uncharacteristically weak position. One which has emboldened despotic leaders around the world to take advantage of our vulnerability.
Consider North Korea with their brazen demonstrations of weapons of war power or China with their flagrant violations of international norms, their seemingly obvious involvement in the creation of the COVID-19 virus that infected the entire world, and their control of supply chains of just about everything that keeps America and the nations of the world from running.
Consider Biden’s failed disorganized withdrawal of our troops, our Afghanistan allies, and our billions of dollars of weaponry from the province of Afghanistan illustrated an unprecedented weakness and lack of leadership.
And now consider Russia’s coming invasion of Ukraine. That story is still being written as this letter is being written.
In the middle of all this, we have been misled by a compliant and willing media into believing that his steps involving our energy supply, the cancellation of our pipelines and oil supply and the unbelievably failed policies on our southern border, are all necessary steps in sustaining our national future, even as those policies and actions have had a completely opposite effect. His mishandling of our economy and the creation of unprecedented inflation are further wrecking our nation. And one cannot ignore the complete chaos and different messages that have emerged, particularly in the last twelve months, as we have dealt with a pandemic.
We sit back with a degree of complacency that is stunning.
Our children are being indoctrinated with lies and fake information concerning genetics, biology, and even their very own ethnicity. Lies that will have implications in the immediate future as well as the years to come.
How and why have we allowed ourselves to be so duped? Why are people within the same families, being so divided? In some cases brothers, sisters and mothers and fathers clinging to
Political party platforms and policies that no longer exist, except in their memories. Actually disbelieving facts as they unfold.
I have tried to write about things that make us smile and make us happy, but invariably the gloom that is overtaking us creeps in and morphs into words in my letters. I feel compelled to write what I see.
And it isn’t very pretty, or hopeful.
There is much with which I agree and disagree, that Noam Chomsky, an American linguist, philosopher, cognitive scientist, historian, social critic, and political activist, has said. But the following quote, attributed to him, sums up my fears: “the general population doesn’t know what’s happening, and it doesn’t even know that it doesn’t know.”
Therein lies our predicament today.
Frank Scalia
Monroe
