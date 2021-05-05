Editor:
I am writing a letter in response to a column published in The Ouachita Citizen last week titled “Seasons of Louisiana.”
There always are two sides to every story. I also attended the memorial service at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church. I found the article the author published concerning my pastor, Michael Thang’wa, to be way out of line. What a shame that the article was so unkind to a godly man, who allowed the memorial service to be held at JGS as an act of kindness to the family.
I have received many calls from friends that were devastated by the unkind words spoken about our priest. Thank you Father Mike for being kind and loving when it is not returned.
“People are often unreasonable, illogical and self-centered; Forgive them anyway. If you are kind, people may accuse you of selfish, ulterior motives; Be kind anyway. If you are successful, you will win some false friends and some true enemies; Succeed anyway. If you are honest and frank, people may cheat you; Be honest and frank anyway. What you spend years building, someone could destroy overnight; Build anyway. If you find serenity and happiness, they may be jealous; Be happy anyway. The good you do today, people will often forget tomorrow; Do good anyway. Give the world the best you have, and it may never be enough; Give the world the best you’ve got anyway. You see, in the final analysis, it is between you and your God; It was never between you and them anyway.” — Mother Teresa
JoAnn Crone
Monroe
