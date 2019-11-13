Editor:
Can he do it? Yes, he can.
Mike Walsworth is our man.
Integrity, dignity are just a few traits.
Better service, lower rates.
Voting is your right, so let freedom ring.
We need a change, not the same old thing.
Help us make Ouachita Parish Clerk’s Office great again! By voting for Mike Walsworth on November 16, 2019, for Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court.
Barb Lee Martin
Monroe
