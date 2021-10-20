Editor:
Within the past few days has passed what was once known as Columbus Day. A celebration initiated on October 12, 1892, through the efforts of a Mr. Francis Bellamy working with a publication named the “Youth’s Companion.”
Part of the program for the day, which was furnished to participating schools all over the country by that magazine, was the introduction of the Pledge of Allegiance, which Mr. Bellamy had written.
It was a time of cultural confidence far removed from the social engineering that was to take place in the following century aimed at the faith and accomplishments of the majority people who had made it all possible. That reference, of course, is to Christian European Americans.
Observing the message proclaimed by the mass media powers and secretly funded protest groups, may lead one to wonder that the original state of things may have been of a higher moral plane than the resultant European influence.
The title of the celebration, itself, is being changed over time from what it has been for over a hundred years, to “Indigenous Peoples Day,” The underlying message being, of course, a rejection of the culture represented by Christopher Columbus and a celebration of what his culture considered unacceptable.
And, indeed, the Europeans (sinners that they were) did make changes. One of the first was the prohibition of cannabilism wherever they went. Europeans were not naive on the subject and were aware that under extreme conditions the practice had occurred throughout history.
Yet they were shocked to find it as a socially acceptable norm among the inhabitants of the islands on their discovery voyages. In fact, they were so stunned at the pervasiveness of the “indigenous” peoples attitude toward it that the word the modern world knows as “cannabilism” is a distortion of the word “caribism,” a name of the practice given by the early European discoverers denoting the particular habit of the inhabitants of the Caribbean islands of that day.
Another cultural icon to bite the dust under the Europeans was human sacrifice. Many will recall the scenes in Mel Gibson’s movie on the Aztecs of the sacrificial ceremonies and the piles of bodies. Eyewitness accounts written by Europeans accompanying Coronado, affirm those scenes and tell of seeing pyramids in the distance and, at first, mistaking them for huge gems, there being so much glistening human blood covering them.
Those chroniclers also tell of other practices halted by the Coronado Expedition that might still provide a shock even in today’s “woke” culture.
Yes, the Europeans made changes. They had the politically incorrect belief that the standards of their culture, which were largely based on the Christian faith was, dare it be stated, superior. And why would those Europeans hold such a view? Because it was.
And, no, the Europeans were not perfect men. They were sinners, as we all are. More than a few were directed by avarice and greed and there are certainly instances where injustice occurred even if the intentions had been good.
However, though evil should never be justified, modern man has the advantage of being an arm chair observer and has no idea of the dynamics of the situations or times.
Men, even Christian men, were imperfect in those days of discovery, just as we are today.
Yet, as imperfect as they were they initiated a nation, even with all its cultural warts, that has been a blessing to all mankind.
Walter H. Trisler
