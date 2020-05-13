Editor:
This community lost a very dedicated patriot in the passing of Huey P. O’Neal. This newspaper also lost a loyal contributor especially around military holidays. Huey was a rare individual that will be almost impossible to replace. He helped organize a chapter of the Military Officers Association of America here in Monroe. He was one of the main members that got me involved over 20 years ago. He was always active in the chapter — even up to the time of his passing. When he could not walk and could not make the meetings, he still would send articles and photos to the newspaper. I remember his article entitled “Take Control of America” where he asked people to “wake up and take control by voting”. He did not say much but when he talked, people listened.
As the obituary in The Ouachita Citizen stated, he was religious — although I would like to say “he was a man of faith”. He walked the walked and just did not talk about it. He invited me to his church’s morning breakfast (he did part of the cooking) and discussion group.
William F Eads, CMSGT USAF, Retired, who flew with Huey during the Viet Nam war wrote: “I was fortunate to have worked for Huey in the fall of 1967 in Pakse Laos. He was the on-site commander and an O-1 (Bird Dog) Forward Air Controller aka Raven. Of course he flew into harm’s way on many missions. Huey was very level headed, the perfect match for that job. I was a crew chief, working on T-28s that flew strikes under his direction. He invited me to go on a few missions with him. Mr. O’Neal, (we were all titled Mr. over there), was a skilled pilot and had the ability to make good solid on the spot decisions. Farewell Major O’Neal, it was a pleasure to serve under your command.”
We all will miss this humble man who accomplished so much while walking this earth.
Skip Caissie, Monroe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.