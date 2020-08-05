Editor’s Note: Ouachita Parish Police Juror Scotty Robinson is one of several candidates campaigning for the 5th Congressional District.
Editor:
There are two topics I wish to address.
In a recent article in The Ouachita Citizen, it was reported that Scotty Robinson “worked side-by-side with constituents,” and was “qualified with every phone call I took from you with issues both big and small.” I dispute these statements; Scotty Robinson did not respond in any way to my efforts to contact him.
Next, I hope that the District Attorney’s office will do something about the man-hating prosecutors they employ. For example, a man cannot seem to get a fair shake in the non-support division. One man I know was subject to a support order. His employer was withholding funds but not remitting to the support agency, and absolutely nothing was done about this conversion of funds while the father was hounded by the prosecutor. This is wrong.
Sharon E. Anderson
West Monroe
