The faces of the Ukraine people, of the children of Ukraine, and the expressions on those faces, tell us all an important story, one to which we should pay attention.
There is fear, confusion, anger, sadness, disbelief and hopelessness.
“How could this be happening,” their faces cry out. How?
They repeat over and over that no one expected this to happen.
I am not sure why they seem to be taken by such surprise. The signs were there, all around them, for months, if not years.
The faces of the young families and those of the children are heart breaking. Families walking down dusty roads, with rolling suitcases and bags filled with all their earthly belongings. Having left their homes not knowing if they will ever return. Bombs exploding and missiles whistling overhead. Tanks rumbling nearby. Children crying and confused.
In the bigger cities, thousands of Ukraine citizens huddle in subway stations hoping above hope, that they will somehow escape a senseless and confusing war.
Out in the square, people kneel and pray there in the center of town, praying for God to keep them and their country safe.
The missiles strike their random targets: schools, apartment buildings, homes and automobiles—any objects randomly in the way of the missiles.
One can only imagine the horror of being in that situation.
It should be a reality check to free people everywhere. Freedom is no longer free.
There are and always will be bad people who are willing and able to cause chaos and harm to good people. It just is what it is.
I have personally spoken to a few people in the last day or two who appear shocked to learn what’s going on in Ukraine. Shocked. Really?
It is human nature to not want to believe the worst, so many just ignore the news. That will keep them safe. Really? I had a friend tell me recently that he just closes his eyes and hopes for the best. Really?
Closes his eyes? Hopes for the best? Really.
Sometimes our worst enemy is the complacency with which we view the world. I have always done my best to inform, to discourage a complacent attitude. Sometimes I am wrong. Sometimes. But most times I have been right. History has proven that. I am no smarter, or dumber, than anyone else. I just try to pay attention to everything.
Look around you. Listen to what your government is telling you. Let logic and common sense guide you. Know when you are being told the truth, or when you are just being fed the pablum of deceit that furthers a particular agenda.
Do we all want clean energy? Of course we do. We want what’s best for our country, and for all mankind. But don’t lie to us about how to get there, or even what clean energy means. Don’t make us suffer to achieve something so far in the future that few living today will be alive to see it happen, if ever. We can change what humans contribute to our atmosphere, but so far that amount has been minuscule by comparison and our efforts have had no effect. Just one belch of a volcano, anywhere in the world, negates years of human effort. It has been that way for centuries. Through all of humankind. Just one belch. Not an actual eruption. Just a belch. It always equals out.
Argue with that if you will, but base your argument on science and history, not on what some guy on CNN or MSNBC, or even Fox tells you—science and history and facts.
The United States has always been incremental in its policies that guide and lead us—incremental. We can’t and must not try to go from A to Z without hitting all the letters in between.
Frank Scalia
Monroe
