Editor:
A couple of years ago, I grew tired of all the backbiting and name calling that as so prevalent in the public arena, especially politics, and I wrote a piece I called, “Solving the Cross Words Puzzle,” in an attempt to find a solution to all that incivility. That was before two impeachment attempts and a lot of legal harassment played out on TV daily. After the FBI raid on citizen Donald Trump’s home in Florida, I revisited that document and was compelled to add my latest thoughts on the subject. I hope you find it thought-provoking.
It is now mid-October 2022. The Joe Biden presidency is less than two years old and frankly, it has been a disaster. But he didn’t create the mess we’re in alone. He had help. Lots of help from Congress, the news media, unelected bureaucrats, the Department of Justice, the FBI and untold numbers of power-hungry politicians.
Many people will acknowledge that politics is a nasty business, But I think that for most of my life, the nastiness has been kept quiet and hidden from view. Until now. Actually, this nasty side of politics we see today began quite a while ago and manifested itself ever so slowly to the point where those who wanted to “fundamentally change America” threw down their masks and openly began to push their misguided agendas, which, as we have seen recently, is taking the country down fast. It’s been decades in coming and either we didn’t see it coming or we didn’t believe that it would actually become reality one day.
Yet, here we are with admitted socialists (aka communists) holding some of the highest offices in the land pushing agendas that are in violation of our U.S. Constitution in many ways and devoid of all common sense. They have seriously damaged the strongest economy on the planet. They are trying to destroy our education system. Our borders are not secure by any stretch of the imagination, in spite of what our current officials tell us.
We were an energy-independent nation not long ago but our oil and gas industry has been all but shut down, all in the name of saving the planet from global warming. And many who are in power in this country want us to believe that abortion-on-demand is a woman’s “right” and has to do with women’s health care. There is no such “right” in the U.S. Constitution and abortion is not a health issue. It’s murder.
Now when it comes to exercising our rights, especially those contained in the Constitution, we have been confronted with a maelstrom of opposition by those who would take those rights away because our views don’t fit their narrative. We become targets for all sorts of attacks. We are tossed off social media platforms, our opinions are censored and generally badmouthed from all directions. Some have attempted to cause grave bodily harm or outright death to conservatives, notably, some Supreme Court Justices.
Even sitting members of Congress have been on television advocating all sorts of harassment and mayhem against others who happen to hold opposing views and nothing is ever said against such behavior. Cities have been burned to the ground and nothing has ever been done about it. But just mention that a certain leader seems to be confused most of the time and can’t put a coherent sentence together and see what happens.
Parents who object to the teaching of things such as the Critical Race Theory are declared “domestic terrorists.” FBI raids of individuals’ homes. Investigations into the affairs of their family members. Abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. Abuse of the U.S. Constitution and sometimes the constitution is flatly ignored.
I think conservatives are waking up to what’s happening and it’s scaring the daylights out of liberals. It is way past time for conservatives and others who love this country and what it has stood for to stand up and speak out, saying, ”Enough! We won’t take this anymore.” But we must do it in the manner in which the Apostle Paul told his followers in Rome as they lived under similar circumstances.
Halley’s Bible Handbook says, “Civil governments are established by God to restrain criminal elements of society even though these offices are often filled and run by evil people. We must divorce our feelings about the people who hold these offices from the authority of the office itself.” Paul said we should live peaceably with others to the best of our ability and submit to governing authorities. “The authorities that exist have been established by God,” he said. He also said we are supposed to pray for those in authority. And if they are evil people, isn’t that all the more reason to pray for them?
I, for one, am sick of hearing all this vile rhetoric, the war of words. It’s beginning to get violent and I think that’s what some in this country want to see break out in all corners. God forbid it. Let’s exercise our God-given rights to free speech, to peaceably assemble and to petition the government for a redress of grievances. And by all means, exercise your right to vote.
Ted Colvin
West Monroe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.