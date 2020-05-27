Editor:
Faulty data is not a reliable source for decision-making. While this seems obvious, it is perplexing to see such data being used in the COVID-19 quarantine and reopening.
Dr. Deborah Birx, of President Trump’s task force admitted that people who die having COVID-19 may actually die of another cause, but they are counted as having died of the virus.
Anecdotal stories abound that this is happening across the country. It is no wonder there is much speculation going on when such distortions are evident.
It would be helpful on a local level if the coroner’s office would release death figures for April/May 2020 with April 2019.
How many people died of causes other than COVID-19 the last couple of months. How does this compare with the same time period last year? If the number of non-COVID-19 deaths is significantly smaller than last year, what is the reason? Why are so many people being reported as dying of only one cause, if that is the case.
Once again, this is speculation.
The data can provide context that is missing at this point.
Dr. William Covington Jr.
West Monroe
