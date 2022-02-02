Editor:
I have never been more concerned for our country and for our liberty and freedom in my considerable lifetime than I am now.
The Biden Administration and the Democrat Party in total, has not only completely mismanaged their duties as legislators, but it now appears the administration is actually breaking the law. That’s the perception, and my perception might be reality.
The mismanagement began the day Biden was sworn in as POTUS. When he began a series of executive orders whose only possible effects and purpose would be to harm our country and destroy our economy.
Those actions had to do with shutting down pipelines and to cease drilling and fracking on public land. Those negative effects were immediate. We continue to see those effects, as inflation soars! Food, gasoline, and hard goods such as automobiles are no longer affordable by middle class Americans.
Necessities have become so expensive and supply has almost ceased.
Mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis, with its ever-changing rules and regulations, and misinformation, has left our citizens scratching their heads about what to do. Reports now indicate that actual deaths resulting from COVID-19 may have been greatly exaggerated and done so for nefarious reasons.
A number of verifiable reports indicate that even hospitals and the medical field in general have been induced into an alliance with the government in this entire COVID-19 situation, by payments from the government for over reporting cases of COVID-19, as well as deaths from the virus. If a person died in a hospital from any other illness, but that person also had the virus, it was more profitable to report that death as “from COVID-19” as opposed to “with COVID-19.”
A sad commentary.
Having COVID-19, it seems, is only fatal, with some exceptions, to those who have underlying medical conditions which, if there was no such thing as COVID-19, would have died of whatever condition they had. That has always been true. If a person with a terminal medical condition, such as sever heart problems or terminal cancer, became infected with the flu, or pneumonia, they had a greater chance of dying sooner from their initial diagnosis. Those deaths have never in the past been reported as a result of the flu. But now, it seems at least, that an incentive has been created to report COVID-19 as the cause of death.
Major cities and states throughout our country have been overrun with increases in crime, including murder, in many places in 200 percent, and more. This is generally seen as the result of allowing criminals to get out of jail with little more than a slap on the hand. Thugs ransack retail establishments with impunity. No punishment.
Our police officers are being murdered in never before seen numbers, everyday.
Securing our southern border was under fire next. Border wall construction was immediately stopped. Invitations to cross our border illegally were automatic, and reports of illegal crossings began on day one of the new administration. Those crossings allowed criminal organizations to increase the supply of illegal drugs into our country. Now fentanyl is the number one killer of our citizens.
Our prestige around the world has taken a irreparable hit. It seems we are no longer respected
And now, mismanagement of the border has morphed from simply allowing those crossings, to illegally assisting those crossings. Bus loads of single adult men, who have crossed our border from all over the world, have been clandestinely moved across our country. Bus loads and charted planes. Those individuals have been housed, supplied with clothing and cash.
Those illegal activities of our federal government have accurately been recorded in numerous video reports by responsible and reliable news sources. They can no longer be considered rumors.
We, our country, are in a downward spiral of law and order.
It is disheartening to see so many of our citizens completely uninformed, and unconcerned. There seems to be a general and dangerous attitude of “It doesn’t directly effect me.” And sometimes it doesn’t until it does, and it will.
Frank Scalia
Monroe
