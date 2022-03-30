I have had the privilege of serving as Chief of the Monroe Police Department for the last year and a half. In that time, we’ve been able to hire additional officers, promote current officers and help negotiate MPD’s first pay raise in years.
We’ve also seen a 20.8-percent drop in eight violent crime categories since 2020 while national crime rates have increased by nearly 30 percent. I know firsthand how hard the men and women of MPD work to try to keep citizens safe. So, when a person threatens the lives of my officers, I take that personally and seriously.
Last Sunday’s incident, in which a young man fired at a patrol officer and then eluded arrest with three of his friends by leading officers on a high-speed chase, underscores the brazenness and seriousness of gun violence in our communities. Fortunately, neither the officers nor the suspects were injured this time, but we have too many other shootings where people are seriously injured or killed.
Less than .01 percent of our city’s population is responsible for the majority of violent crimes that happen in our city. Sadly, the suspects we are seeing are getting younger and younger, and so are the victims. However, enough is enough. The time to act is right now, but we must have the community’s support to see change. We need the community to help us intervene in the lives of these young people at every level.
More importantly, we need our judicial system to use their authority to impose sentences that will keep violent criminals and repeat offenders off the streets. Too many times, our officers have responded to violent crimes carried out by criminals who are out on bond and awaiting trial for a previous violent crime. This practice is needlessly putting lives at risk and making our region less safe. Mayor Friday Ellis said it best, “A criminal’s fourth chance doesn’t need to turn into someone else’s death sentence.”
As Chief of the Monroe Police Department, I want our citizens to know my officers and I are dedicating our lives and our time to protect the citizens of Monroe. We also are always willing to listen to and work with our partners in the criminal justice system to be successful in bringing repeat offenders to justice.
