Editor:
As a local business owner and father of two attending schools in Ouachita Parish, I’d like to address the issue of how our leaders are handling education during the pandemic.
I know that much of the situation is out of our control and I’m reminded of who really is in control in Proverbs 19:21: “Many are the plans in the mind of a man, but it is the purpose of the Lord that will stand.”
I believe that we want what’s best for our kids and grandkids but unfortunately confusion exists due to misinformation from social media and the news.
I encourage you to seek out information from local health care providers. Why? Healthcare is delivered locally. If you get sick, who cares what’s going on in New York or Atlanta? It’s Northeast Louisiana that matters.
I spoke with both a local emergency room doctor and a nurse practitioner this week. The patients they were treating in March and April were in bad shape. That’s not the case now. They are seeing much milder symptoms.
Again, this is from local health care providers and not Facebook.
They informed me that kids testing positive are either asymptomatic or have a runny nose or mild headache. That’s it.
Again, I’m a father sending my kids back to school so I have skin in this game for the safety of my children.
With that being said, here are some questions to start thinking about:
• What is the reason kids in lower grades (K-6th) can attend classes full time while those in high school can’t?
• Why are private schools full time while public schools aren’t?
• Do you really think teachers can keep students “socially distanced”?
• Does that even matter?
• Why are we cancelling sports and classes?
• Should students really wear masks?
• Will students learning virtually get the same benefit as person to person learning?
• Why did half of the parents choose the virtual option?
Again, the point of this letter is to encourage you to THINK about what’s really going on locally and seek out reliable sources of education.
I’ll leave you with a quote from Arthur Fletcher, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”
Dr. Jeff Anzalone
Monroe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.