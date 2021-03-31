Editor’s note: The Ouachita Citizen received a March 25 letter signed by numerous medical officials. The newspaper was unable to confirm the identities of several signers. The letter is attributed to the primary author, Dr. Gregory Sampognaro.
Editor:
It has come to our attention that the LSU system is considering mandating and/or attempting to mandate the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) experimental COVID-19 vaccine for its student body. Under EUA, 21 U.S.C. 360bbb-3(e)(1)(A)(ii)(III), each individual must be informed of the option to accept or refuse administration of the product, of the consequences, if any, of refusing administration of the product, and of the alternatives to the product that are available and of their benefits and risks. Furthermore, under La. R.S. 40 Section 1299.56. Right of adult to refuse treatment as to his own person not abridged: Nothing contained herein shall be construed to abridge any right of a person 18 years of age or over to refuse to consent to medical or surgical treatment as to his own person.
Since these vaccines are in experimental clinical trials until the end of 2022 and/or beginning of 2023, it is unethical to mandate participation in a clinical trial wherein the risk benefit analysis is at best incomplete for more than 2 years after completion of such clinical trial according to Pfizer and Moderna. Neither Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are FDA approved, nor are the benefits and/or risks known. Furthermore, the recipient or their caregiver has the option to accept or refuse the COVID-19 vaccine.
Based on CDC statistics, survival rate from COVID-19 without treatment is as follows (0-20) 99.997 percent, (29-49) 99.98 percent, (50-69) 99.5 percent and (over 70), 94.6 percent. Furthermore, to mandate the LSU student body into an experimental trial wherein animal trials were not conducted, and normal time frame of approximately 10-15 years for vaccine development and research was foregone is an unnecessary risk to place upon this age group considering their survival rate.
Your Board of Supervisors must account for the fact that the mRNA technology has never been used in humans prior to the COVID-19 experimental trial. This new technology does not work like vaccine production in the past, wherein an attenuated version of the virus, or a dead/kill part of the bacteria, was injected to cause the body to mount an immune response. Rather, mRNA technology is a designed synthetic mRNA coded with lipids to enter the human patient, the material fuses to cells, and the cells’ molecules start to decode the genomic sequence to build the spike proteins within the cell with the intention that the body will produce antibodies against the spike proteins.
In addition, the pharmaceutical companies have been granted full exemption from product liability for vaccines under 42 U.S. Code 300aa-22-Standards of responsibility: Paragraph (b), which addresses “Unavoidable adverse side effects; warnings” states, “(1) No vaccine manufacturer shall be liable in a civil action for damages arising from a vaccine-related injury or death associated with the administration of a vaccine after October 1, 1988, if the injury or death resulted from side effects that were unavoidable even though the vaccine was properly prepared and was accompanied by proper directions and warnings. Based on the above, would LSU assume full liability for any and all adverse reactions that occur from mandating the EUA experimental COVID-19 vaccines on the student body?
We are asking you to intervene and prevent the unethical and unnecessary request to mandate COVID-19 vaccines to the LSU student body immediately. The COVID-19 vaccines may be proven to be beneficial in high-risk patient groups, who wish to take it. In high-risk groups the risk of taking the experimental vaccine may outweigh the risk of not taking it. With regards to the age group of the LSU student body, their risk from complication from COVID-19 is nearly zero and they can be treated with safe and effective therapies currently being successfully utilized by medical professionals across the country.
We appreciate your time and immediate attention to this matter.
Dr. Gregory Sampognaro
Calhoun
