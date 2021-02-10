Editor:
Getting vaccinated is all the rage nowadays. But before we get carried away in the euphoria of our modern scientific health cure-alls, it would do us well to understand just how many of them are tangled up with abortion. Here is just one small snippet of a report by Mr. John-Henry Weston:
‘Dr. Stanley Plotkin is considered the Godfather of Vaccines. He is an American physician who worked as a consultant to the biggest vaccine manufacturers and biotechnology firms, non-profits, and governments. In the 1960s, he played a role in creating the Rubella vaccine. His book, Vaccines, is the standard reference textbook on the subject.
‘ . . . First off, Dr. Plotkin attempts to conceal the fact that hundreds if not thousands of babies were aborted in the process of bringing vaccines to market. Then the lawyer hands Plotkin a published study with Plotkin himself as the author. The study used over 70 aborted babies. And, after numerous clarifications, he is forced to admit that, yes, this was related to his work with vaccines.’
For any who are curious, yes, some of the COVID-19 shots were developed using aborted baby tissue (and those that weren’t use a dangerous mRNA gene therapy technology that hijacks the body’s protein-making process to make it produce millions of bits of viral particles).
If the price we have to pay for protection from illness is the cold slaughter of innocent, unborn children, that price is too high. The possibility of a little temporary bodily health is not worth the eternal death of our souls (see St. Mark’s Gospel 8:36-37).
