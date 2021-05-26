Editor:
I recently read an article by Taylor Sharp on louisianaradionetwork.com about State Representative Ray Garofalo being removed as the House Education Chairman. This was supposedly because he made some remarks about the issue of slavery that offended the Black Caucus.
Supposedly the Black Caucus would not support the Republican tax reform plans as long as Garofalo remained in his position as House Education Chairman. So he was removed from that position and now the Black Caucus will still not support the republican plan. Surprise, surprise.
However, there seems to be a lot more involved than the tax issue. It turns out that Representative Garofalo had introduced a bill into the legislature, HB 564, that he felt was very important to both students and families here in Louisiana.
Sharp’s article noted that: “Garofalo’s bill would prohibit divisive concepts from being taught in Louisiana schools which are part of what is commonly referred to as ‘Critical Race Theory’ which promotes a pro-racist perspective on historical education basing everything on the color of one’s skin.”
Garofalo himself stated that: “It is the Speaker’s prerogative to choose who he wants to chair a committee. I have no problem with his exercising his authority, but I will not sacrifice my principles in doing what I know is right. My legislation is about protecting our children, not erasing or rewriting history as Critical Race Theory seeks to do..”
Garofalo seems to feel that his legislation to ban Critical Race Theory from public schools here in Louisiana had more to do with his removal than did whatever comments he made about slavery. I would probably tend to agree with him there.
Critical Race Theory is a Marxist concept. It applies Marxist principles to the race question and is a sort of Marxist “divide and conquer” strategy being used to divide the races and make them antagonistic to one another. President Trump banned its use in the federal government, which would include the Department of Education, while he was in office. The Harris/Biden Regime has rescinded that ban. It would seem that they want racial antagonism. Marxism is more easily advanced with racial divides.
I don’t know what will happen to Rep. Garofalo’s bill with all this fuss about his removal. I hope it is not just quietly shunted aside because it needs to be voted on and enacted. Contacting our legislators here in Louisiana and letting them know we oppose the use of Critical Race Theory in our schools should be something all concerned parents should do. This Marxist construct does not belong in the public schools in any state and parents need to be aware of its leftist origins. The internet contains all manner of articles detailing that for those that want to do the homework on it.
Al Benson Jr.
Sterlington
