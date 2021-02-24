Editor:
I want to say thank you to the deputies of our department for their efforts during the winter storm. We have never been more proud of all of you than we are at this time.
Because of your efforts, we were able to respond to a recorded 774 calls for transport service for medical personnel. It is estimated the number is actually around 1,000, as some calls were handled by deputies bringing multiple medical personnel in one trip.
Numerous deputies volunteered and responded to this need, particularly deputies from the Administration, Patrol, Communications, Investigations, S.C.A.T., Metro Narcotics, O.C.C., Training and Rifle Range personnel.
We have received numerous notes and social media comments from local medical facility supervisors and personnel thanking us for our service. Without your hard work and commitment, our local medical facilities would have been severely handicapped. By their own statements of gratitude, they would not have been able to provide adequate medical treatment to the public.
I also want to recognize the efforts of the deputies at O.C.C. Everyone reported to work as scheduled, regardless of storm damage at home, to see that the Correctional Center continued to operate normally. Many worked over as needed and also helped transport fellow deputies to and from work. Your efforts ensured security was maintained and normal services were provided.
Once again, I am very proud of you and your service to our community in the way you represented this department. All of you stepped up and answered the call. Thank you.
Sheriff Jay Russell,
Ouachita Parish
