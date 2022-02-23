Editor:
I can recall, when we attended a PCA (Presbyterian Church in America) church several years ago in Indiana, there was often discussion about evangelism and missionary efforts. However, most of the evangelism efforts were directed at people in large cities, both in this and other countries.
I recall once in a discussion asking, “What about the folks in rural, less populated areas? Are they not worth some evangelistic effort as well?”
I don’t recall ever getting a real answer to that question. But I got the distinct feeling that rural folks were not as important in evangelism because there were not as many of them as there were in metropolitan areas. It all seemed to me to be a numbers game. And I don’t say that to be critical, but rather as a point for us to reflect on.
My family and I no longer attend a PCA church. But I have wondered if the attitudes of other churches are reflected in the attitudes of the PCA church we attended back in Indiana. Country folk are not as important as city folk due to lesser numbers. They do not seem to be as big a priority as the city folks are. I pray such an attitude is not prevalent nationwide.
What go me thinking about all this again was a book my wife gave me for Christmas by R.J. Rushdoony called, “The American Indian.” For several years during the 1940s and 1950s, Rev. Rushdoony was a missionary to the Shoshone and Piaute Indians on the Walker River Valley Indian Reservation in Nevada. So he knew what he wrote about from personal experience.
Rev. Rushdoony had some informative comments about Indian reservations. He didn’t think an awful lot of them. They had problems, he recognized right from the beginning.
He wrote in part, “For many years the system was simply this: put the Indians on a reservation; tell them if they leave, the army will go after them; and while they are on the reservation, tell them to report to the government office every Saturday or every other Saturday for a ration of goods, clothing and necessities of life. Of course that meant that the Indian didn’t have to work. He had his living handed to him. After a few years of government handouts, the Indian character was completely destroyed. The Indian forgot how to hunt and fish; he forgot how to do anything except sit and vegetate. The result was the total destruction of the Indian character.”
Does this remind you of anything going on today?
In this country today there are all kinds of jobs available that are begging for workers because the Biden regime is paying people more to sit at home than they’d make if they went to work. And just like with the Indians not having meaningful work to do, this is destroying their character and helping to destroy the moral fiber of the country. You almost have to wonder if that isn’t a major part of the Biden agenda.
I recall, when Ronald Reagan was in office, he had a Secretary of the Interior—I think he was named James Watt. Mr. Watt seemed like an honest man, possibly a Christian. While in office, he condemned the Indian reservation system as an American experiment in socialism. Many condemned him for that. How dare he attack the bureaucracy!
I think Mr. Watt was right on the money. Indian reservations like other rural areas don’t get too much real Christian evangelism. You get some Mormons, Jehovah Witnesses, and other fringe groups but not nearly enough solid Christian evangelism. It seems like there are just not enough Indians like other rural folks to rate much evangelistic effort on their behalf.
I don’t write like this to be critical of the church, but rather to try to wake some church folks up to the fact that Indians and other rural folks need good evangelism every bit as much as folks living on the 16th floor of a big apartment building in a metropolitan area.
I don’t know how many of you all have ever been on an Indian reservation. I’ve been on six or seven over the years, and some of them are on some of the most worthless lands imaginable. That fact alone speaks volumes about federal stewardship of the Indians.
Al Benson
Sterlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.