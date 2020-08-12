West Monroe, LA (71291)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.