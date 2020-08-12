EDITOR’S NOTE: Assistant District Attorney Geary Aycock’s letter to the editor published in the Aug. 13 edition of The Ouachita Citizen will be published again in next week's issue because The Citizen mistakingly omitted a sentence in the letter.
Editor:
The printed letter of Devin Jones, which appeared in your paper August 6, 2020, is inaccurate and misleading.
Jared Horne was sentenced on August 20, 2008. The law provides a 30-day period within which to file a motion to reconsider sentence. His attorney filed such a motion on September 2, 2008. The trial judge did not act on that motion to reconsider sentence, and it remained pending. In 2017, Mr. Horne’s counsel filed a supplemental motion to reconsider sentence, and the trial judge set the matter for a hearing.
In the meantime, the victim had come to the District Attorney's Office and met with both me and the District Attorney. He advised us that he had found the Lord and that his life was changed substantially. He further advised that he had forgiven the defendant and was there to request that the defendant's sentence be reduced. He was told only the Court could reduce the sentence.
On February 9, 2018, at the hearing, the victim was present and so told the sentencing judge. As a result of the victim's request, the judge then amended the sentence.
And that, Dear Editor, is the accurate and complete rest of the story.
Geary Aycock
Assistant District Attorney
West Monroe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.