Editor:
The citizens of the town of Sterlington continue to suffer and need help to survive.
The citizens do not have the lucrative guaranteed salaries and benefits which the fiscal administrator and his rubber stamps (the town of Sterlington mayor and his council) enjoy.
The town leadership is not providing any services or any assistance to the citizens. They are advising the citizens that they are treating the Covid-19 virus like the flu. They are also advising the citizens that the fiscal administrator, Junior Shelton, controls all town fiscal matters and makes all the decisions so their hands are tied.
Ouachita Parish will not help because the town is incorporated. When are you going to begin helping the citizens of the town of Sterlington? Do the right thing and dissolve the town of Sterlington so the citizens can receive help from Ouachita Parish.
Jule Parks
Sterlington
