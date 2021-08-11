EDITOR’S NOTE: Attorney General Jeff Landry has since withdrawn from the lawsuit against the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine on the campus of the University of Louisiana-Monroe, though the three students’ lawsuit remains ongoing.
Editor:
I admire the courage of the ULM medical students who are standing up to draconian authoritarianism in pursuit of their education and I wish Attorney General Jeff Landry success in defending the rights of individuals who do not want an experimental drug injected into their bodies.
I also commend Zach Parker and Sam Hanna, Jr. for the courage to bring this encroachment on freedom to the attention of the public.
William G. Covington Jr., PhD.
West Monroe
