Editor:
Gov. John Bel Edwards has been speaking lately about the ‘new normal’ for Louisiana. Let us look specifically at two goals he is driving us towards.
First, he would like the wearing of face masks to be considered a new way of showing politeness because doing so will supposedly slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This needs a good bit of unpacking.
To begin with, there is a gaping hole in the governor’s COVID-19 strategy: Nowhere does it recommend strengthening the human immune system. Wearing masks, social distancing, staying at home, etc., do not help the body fight off diseases. There are some simple things that can be done, however, that have been shown to be successful in overcoming infections in general and COVID-19 in particular. Among these are taking some inexpensive, readily available supplements: zinc (taken with an ionophore (a compound that helps zinc penetrate the cell membrane) like quercetin found in apples, peppers, kale, blueberries, etc.), vitamins A, C, and D (the last is particularly important for our African-American brothers and sisters, whose bodies do not produce as much vitamin D from sunlight as lighter-skinned European folks’), and iodine. Writers and doctors like Bill Sardi and Dr. David Brownstein have been tracking this subject closely. Zinc in particular helps the thymus gland to produce the needed antibodies to fight any ailment, so vaccines are unnecessary if enough zinc is taken (vaccines, ironically, usually wind up weakening the immune system because of the presence of toxins like MSG and heavy metals like aluminum and mercury).
In addition, sunlight, which causes the body to produce its own vitamin D while also killing viruses, and fresh air have been shown to help fight off infections. Doctors had better success treating patients outside during the Spanish Flu of 1918 than inside for this reason.
Apart from this, what else does wearing a mask do? It marks us as slaves of the government, just as the iron collars of the Roman Empire’s slaves marked them as slaves of their masters. ‘We obey without questioning the truth or efficacy of the government’s orders’: This is the message the wide-spread adoption of ‘masking up’ will send. To be sure, there are some who would benefit (like healthcare workers and those who have serious medical conditions already). But the vast majority of the population would be better off without them. In order to put COVID-19 in the past, we need to expose everyone who is healthy to the virus in order to develop immunity to it. The more we stay away from one another, the longer this whole sorry scenario is going to drag out.
Furthermore, the wearing of masks is dehumanizing as it breaks the communion of man with man. The face, as Father Dumitru Staniloae has noted in his Orthodox Dogmatic Theology series of books, is one of the places par excellence of human communion. The more we hide our faces from one another, the less human we become, for we are by nature social creatures, beings made for life physically with one another (and not through a video screen).
And this approach to the divine brings us to a second goal of the governor’s ‘new normal’: chastising people for celebrating holy days during an epidemic as he did after Easter Sunday. Traditionally, the political leaders of Christian lands together with Church clergy led their people in processions with holy relics and icons, holy water, and so on through the streets of the cities, asking for God’s mercy and blessing. But our modern ‘Christian leaders’ like Gov. Edwards command us to forsake all this, and to our great dishonor, most have complied. Truly, our faith has grown weak and cold.
Edwards’ new normal is not what Louisianans need to ward off the COVID illness. It is in fact only going to prolong our suffering — physically, emotionally, and spiritually — if we adopt it.
Walt Garlington
Swartz
