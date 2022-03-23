Letter to the Editor: Equality, educate and empower Mar 23, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:First, I want to thank you for giving me this opportunity to express my platform.My name is Nora Lee Collins I am running for Alderwoman, West Monroe. My platform: equality, educate, and empower.This means equal power and equal opportunities for independence, education, and personal development in our community. Also, it will provide a better quality of life to all with knowledge.Thank you,Nora Lee Collins Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. 