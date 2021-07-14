Editor:
When I arrived in Korea, in the spring of 1954, I was just another 18-year-old Marine, full of piss and vinegar, wanting to do my share, and to see the world in the process. As if getting to Korea, which took three weeks across the Pacific Ocean, on a very crowded merchant transport ship wasn’t enough, boarding the landing craft which took us to shore, was a trying and even comical exercise in clumsiness.
Getting down that rope ladder, with all my equipment and worldly belongings, an M-1 rifle over my shoulder and a combat helmet that alternated between jamming its rim into the back of my neck and then onto the bridge of my nose, as the ship tossing with the waves, throwing me out at almost 90 degrees, then slamming me back into the side of the ship. I hung on to that rope with one arm, and to everything else with the other, as I made my way to the bottom and into the landing craft.
So much for the excitement of seeing the world.
I had signed up for and was assigned to a communications company, which at the time, seemed like a good idea. When actually, it was me and three other jarheads, a name which we gratefully claimed and accepted, trudging up a hillside everyday, and digging nine foot by nine foot communication bunkers into the side of that hill. Certainly not what I expected.
One day, after about five or six weeks of digging, while resting, I was reading through the 1st Marine Division newspaper, The First Word, and noticed a very small notice that said “scribes wanted.”
My wheels began to turn. Could this be a way out of that bunker detail? Maybe so. Just maybe so.
After all, the father of one of my best friends throughout school, owned our local newspaper, The Monroe Morning World, and its evening edition, The (Monroe) News Star, and I learned to type in high school. Just how much more qualified could I be for the job?
So, I wrote a letter in response to the wanted item, but copied it to the Commandant of the Marine Corps.
My school friend had unknowingly become my reference. That, and a little white lie, about being a reporter for the hometown newspaper, resulted in an almost immediate set of new orders, to transfer to Division Headquarters public information office. Report to Lt. Cargill, who would be expecting me.
Now I had to really get serious. I was introduced to the others on The First Word staff, who, by the way, each had forgotten more about the newspaper business, than I could even dream of knowing. They had real honest to goodness journalism and writing training and experience.
In addition to Lt. Cargill, there was Sgt. Landes, Cpls. Mac and Toomey, and our staff artist, Cpl. Holloway. Holloway was an excellent artist, and the others were real newsmen. And then there was me, Private First Class and reporter fraud, Scalia. But I was a quick learner and a real good observer.
We had to type our stories and news reports, on old Pica and Elite manual typewriters, and then cut them out and paste them to manuscript boards, and send them off to Marine Corps headquarters in Japan, via air, to be printed into newspaper formats, and returned to us the following week, for distribution to Marines throughout Korea. A routine that was repeated week in and week out.
I wrote a column called “Frank About The Movies,” by Pfc Frank Scalia. After a while, my column included interviews with regular Marines, concerning the movies and many other topics, including their current responsibilities, their hometowns, their families, or whatever we thought might interest our readers.
It was a great experience for life, and one that took me from interviewing men at the 38th Parallel, to Pohang, Gwangju, Suncheon, and wherever Marines were stationed, including the city of Seoul, where the US maintained a press billet for correspondents from all over the world.
I never returned to the bunkers. Even after rotating back to Camp Pendleton at Oceanside, California, I continued my service as a Marine Corps correspondent until I was officially separated from active duty. While at Pendleton, I wrote for the Pendleton Scout and had earned my own byline and a promotion to Corporal.
That time in 1954 and much of 1955, which I spent writing for Marine Corps publications, was foundational, and remained with me throughout my civilian career. There is nothing that builds confidence, like being thrown into the middle of a demanding situation, and then having to perform.
The Marine Corps is a real confidence builder, and has sustained many young men and women throughout their lives. It certainly made a huge impact on my life, and instilled an “I can do it” confidence, that remains with me today, all these 67 years after I took a gamble and answered that scribes wanted add.
Frank Scalia
Monroe
