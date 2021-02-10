Editor:
For good, better or worse, Joseph “Joe” R. Biden is President of the United States.
As such, he is the president of all citizens of our great country. But as the head of the Democratic party, he must lead as a president and not as a king. So far, the manner in which he is leading seems to be open to interpretation.
There is nothing unusual about a president issuing executive orders. Every president has done so. But none has managed to use his first week in office to overwhelm the American people, and to eliminate jobs the way Biden has through 40 executive orders.
Perhaps the most destructive of his orders are those that deal with the United States petroleum industry, and dismantling our ability to produce and deliver oil, all in the name of “global warming,” and the role that humans play in that theory. For every “scientist” who has signed onto that theory, and make no mistake, they number in the thousands, an equal number of recognized scientists have disavowed it.
The point, however, is not if global warming is a correct scientific fact, but rather what can humans do about it.
Now, back to Biden’s executive orders.
One such order ended construction on the Keystone pipeline. A pipeline currently under construction, to move oil from our Canadian neighbors, all the way to the gulf coast, where it can further be distributed. That one executive order eliminated upwards of 11,000 high paying U.S. union jobs.
As well as other industries that have sprung up to accommodate the pipeline construction. Pipelines are proven to be hundreds of times more environmentally safe than oil transported by rail, truck, and barge. The pipeline constructed thus far, has left the land under which it travel in considerably better condition than before. Cattle once again graze on pristine lands.
Another order halted oil drilling and drilling leases in the waters of our Gulf Coast and other federal lands. Again, literally thousands of good paying jobs cease to exist.
Next, Biden signed an order to immediately halt construction of the wall that secures out southern border. A wall, more than 400 miles long, that had almost stopped illegal entry into our Country. Illegal entry that has flooded our nation with drugs and criminal elements, as well as thousands of illegal immigrants. Now, during the COVID-19 pandemic, we must deal with the disease that will surely come across our border and into our unsuspecting cities and towns. This will put a tremendous financial strain on those cities and towns, as well as the healthcare which they provide.
Another of his executive orders provided millions of U.S. dollars to Mexico, for abortions. Still another instructed the military to no longer honor the Trump policy of not paying for trans gender sex changes for military personnel who may request such an operation. He also agreed to reinstate the Obama policy allowing biological males to participate in female sports event, effectively eliminating the opportunity for young female athletics to excel. That order also included once again, as Obama had done, allowing a man to use a female restroom, female showers and anything else the wish, as long as they consider themselves to be female.
One of Biden’s appointees to the Homeland Security Department wasted no time issuing orders to our ICE people to immediately stop apprehending illegal immigrants and to stop returning them to the countries from which the immigrated, regardless of their criminal activities. Any and all criminal activities. They must immediately be released into the population. A federal judge has temporarily halted that order.
These are just a small few of the orders issued by executive fiat, by our president. It strains credulity to understand exactly which, if indeed any, of our U.S. citizens, these orders benefit.
And all of this while our country struggles to emerge from an economic confinement that will completely destroy the most vibrant economy in the world, if that hasn’t already occurred.
Frank Scalia
Monroe
