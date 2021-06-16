Editor:
In looking at the comments of many of our political “experts” in government nowadays I am forced to draw the conclusion that they either do not realize what form of government the U.S. Constitution has given us or they are hopeful we are not cognizant of it.
Many of us have heard the story about the lady who came to Benjamin Franklin when the debates over the Constitution were ended and said to him “Mr. Franklin, what kind of government have you given us?” To which Franklin replied “A republic, if you can keep it.” While I don’t know if this little story is true or not, it does illustrate the point that the government we have in this country is a constitutional republic. It is not a democracy.
Yet how many of our political potentates today will get up in a television interview somewhere and prattle about “our democracy”? Unfortunately, most of them do this. So I ask why do they do this? Are they incapable of discerning the difference between a republic and a democracy, or again, do they just hope the public is?
There was a time when schools taught this kind of thing in civics classes. I am not sure they even do anymore. Maybe this has all gone by the boards along with the teaching of real American history and now instead of real history our kids get monstrosities like “The 1619 Project” which has no more to do with real American history than the man in the moon.
If you look back at what some of our founding fathers had to say you will see that that generation had no use for democracy. They regarded democracy as a form of government that eventually ends up in some sort of dictatorship, not a stable form of government, but a transitory one from one form of government to another.
There is an informative article on this subject on https://thefederalistpapers.org from June of 2016 that states: “There’s a reason why the American founders created a republic, and not a democracy. Republics are the best form of government for protecting the individual from the tyranny of the majority. And there most certainly is a tyranny of the majority that always manifests in democratic style systems...In democracies, the 51% rules over the 49% and has total control. The 51% can do whatever it wants, because in democracies there are not structures in place to protect individual rights.
If 51% vote to steal your bike, you are without a bike...It does not matter if it is right or not, what the majority says is what happens. A republic is different though, and it operates for the protection of the individual against the majority when they get out of control. It is very important to protect the rights of the individual in a political system, for that is how governments are limited in their power and scope. Democracies provide arbitrary power to governments, giving them power to do anything as long as ‘it’s what the people want.’ In a free society, this is unacceptable.”
This is the basic difference between the two systems and I’d be willing to be that, due to mis-education, the majority of the public does not know the difference. When our professional politicians rattle on about “our democracy” they are trying to get you to accept a form of government that gives them total power and robs you of your rights as an individual. Maybe we need to begin to think about that
Al Benson Jr.
Sterlington
