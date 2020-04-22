Editor:
When the Ouachita Parish Public Library closed its doors to the public more than a month ago on March 19, I had no doubt the Library staff would find a way to serve the Parish using creative and novel methods. While many people think of the Library as a brick-and-mortar building with shelves of books, your Library is so much more than that in the 21st century.
The Library offers downloadable e-books and e-audiobooks, as well as movies and music to stream. Our system also has dozens of databases and resources with important information regarding scientific and medical research, family and local history and even free online tutoring, test preparation and job search assistance through Homework Louisiana. This means that if you have a Library card and a reliable internet connection, you can access Library resources from virtually anywhere. If you don’t have an internet connection, you are welcome to use the Library’s free WiFi from the branches’ parking lots.
During the age of COVID-19, I’m proud of the Ouachita Parish Public Library for accomplishing the following:
The Library created e-cards. E-cards give you access to all the Library’s digital resources, like e-books and databases. Since people cannot currently sign up for Library cards in person, we made a change to give our community more access. Any person ages 17 and up who lives in the Parish can now call the Library to receive a temporary e-card.
cloudLibrary use has increased 57 percent. We have seen an exponential trend in the number of patrons borrowing e-books, e-audiobooks, music and movies. Since closing branches, patrons have borrowed 9,365 items on the cloudLibrary app. That’s a 57 percent increase when compared to the same time period in 2019.
The Library delivered virtual story times and programs. To date, 299 households joined us for virtual story time on Facebook Live. Our children’s staff read books, sang songs and gave craft instructions over the 8 live story times these past few weeks. We know that learning happens in a variety of ways, and we are proud to give supplemental academic help during this time. Additionally, our staff members have led “Crafternoons” featuring live videos of arts and crafts. One of those was a step-by-step instructional video of how to sew masks.
Library staff answered hundreds of reference questions. Author Neil Gaiman said, “Google can bring you back 100,000 answers. A librarian can bring you back the right one.” We are proud to be the go-to source for accurate information. You can trust us when you have questions. While our buildings have been closed to the public, patrons have asked hundreds of questions to our reference staff over the phone and via email.
This week is National Library Week. Months ago, the American Library Association selected the theme, “Find Your Place at the Library.” During a worldwide pandemic, that idea is almost ludicrous now. That’s why I was very excited when ALA announced a clever change to the theme, “Find the Library at Your Place.”
You can find the Library at your place by downloading e-books and e-audiobooks using the cloudLibrary app. Stream music and read more books using the Hoopla app. Stream movies and enroll in one of The Great Courses using the Kanopy app. You can do all these things from the safety and comfort of your own home. If you do not have a Ouachita Parish Public Library card and would like to receive a temporary e-card, please call us at 318.327.1490 from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday–Saturday. We are here to serve you.
Robin Toms
Ouachita Parish Public Library Director
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.