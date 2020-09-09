Editor:
In the next few months, we citizens and voters have the privilege and right to exercise our choice of Judge for the Louisiana Fourth Judicial District. With a right, there is also a responsibility. We have the responsibility to choose the most qualified candidate running for the office. Judge Sharon Marchman has all the qualifications we want in the Judge for the Fourth Judicial District.
Her training with a BS in Accounting from LSU in 1982 and a Juris Doctorate from the LSU Law School in 1985, recognizes her as a knowledgeable scholar. She has the experience required for this position as she has served as Judge for this district since 2000. She was reelected in 2014 for a term that began on Jan. 1, 2015. This term will expire on Dec. 31, 2020.
In addition to experience, she possesses the skills, and aptitude requirements for the position of Judge of the Fourth Judicial District. She has served as the District Judges Association President, as the Judiciary Commission Chair as well as on the Council of Juvenile and Family Judges to mention only a few of the positions that constitute her experience. She was the creator of the Juvenile Drug Court, the DWI Court, and served on the Green Oaks Detention Center Committee and the Family Justice Center Board as well as the FBI Task Force on Human Trafficking.
She has been recognized with various awards including but not limited to the Louisiana Family Advocacy Award, Public Official of the Year and Champion of Louisiana Juvenile Justice Award.
Judge Marchman and her husband David have been married for 24 years and have two sons. They are members of All Saints Anglican Church where she has held various leadership and service roles such as Senior Warden and Lector.
She is honorable and knowledgeable, firm but compassionate. She has integrity and is courageous. She will do the right thing even when it is not the popular thing.
I encourage you to make your voice heard and vote for Judge Sharon Marchman in the general election or if you prefer early voting, please vote then.
Grace Cascio Houston
Monroe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.