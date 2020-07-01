Editor’s Note: The following letter to the editor refers to the district attorney election this fall. Current District Attorney Steve Tew is expected to stand for re-election while Monroe attorney Mennon Campbell has announced plans to qualify as a candidate. Qualifying for the Nov. 3 primary election is July 22-24.
Editor:
“In a society governed passively by free markets and free elections, organized greed defeats disorganized democracy,” – Matt Taibbi, a bestselling author. In Ouachita Parish, if you are under the age of 49, you have never been given the chance to vote on your district attorney. The last district attorney race in which a ballot was cast was in 1990 when Jerry Jones defeated James Norris.
Since that time, every election cycle has come and gone with the district attorney never facing opposition at the ballot box. At this point, it can be said the district attorney in Ouachita Parish is an appointed position. But why is that? The answer is simple. A district attorney must be an attorney and reside in Ouachita or Morehouse parish, which combined has about 300 attorneys. While there are more than 180,000 residents combined in both parishes, it’s the 300 attorneys that decide if an election will occur by simply choosing not to oppose the district attorney at the ballot box and leaving 180,000 constituents with the attorney’s choice.
Even more, the current district attorney was promoted after 20 years as a part-time assistant to a full-time first assistant district attorney mere weeks ahead of the then-district attorney’s retirement. Why? Because as a first assistant district attorney, he was automatically by operation of law promoted to district attorney upon the then-district attorney’s retirement, regardless that he been part-time for 20 years and only recently elevated to the top assistant spot, and this political move allowed him to use the district attorney title in any campaign should one have occurred.
And for 30 years, the district attorney has always managed to convince the other attorneys not to challenge him. Understandable considering the amount cases and power the district attorney wields. Not to mention the fact that any attorney making a living representing criminal clients probably has a vested interest in not angering the district attorney that controls every criminal prosecution in Ouachita Parish and has a couple dozen assistant attorneys at his disposal to do his work.
But it raises the question, have the citizens of Ouachita Parish benefited from a district attorney selected by the attorneys rather than one voted on by the people? Well, this November for the first time in 30 years, anyone under the age of 49 will have their first shot ever to vote for a district attorney in Ouachita Parish and we will get the answer to that question.
Devin T. Jones
West Monroe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.