February is Early Education Month and as mayor of the City of Monroe, there are several issues that I am called to focus on, including crime and economic development.
One issue that greatly impacts those previously mentioned is early care and education. The time from a child’s birth to when they enter kindergarten is critical. This is when they learn to interact with the world around them; it is the foundation of the rest of their lives.
My administration and I are working to cultivate an early learning community right here in Monroe. According to the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children, 80% of brain development takes place from birth through age three, and 90% by age four. Investing in early care and education has a very high return on every dollar. Research shows up to a 13% return on investing in high quality early care and education programs. Moving forward, we will be working with early education partners throughout our community to ensure access to quality early care and education programs, as well as working to make sure these programs are sustainable.
On Tuesday, February 15, 2022, I took part in a Parent Advocacy Training panel co-hosted by the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children and Stand for Children. The City of Monroe is also partnering with the Children’s Coalition on an early education initiative that will have a far-reaching impact on our region.
According to the Policy Institute for Children, high quality early care and education can have long-term positive effects on children, “including less referral for special education services, fewer grade retentions, and more likely graduation from high school.”
This is the future I want for all children in the City of Monroe.
