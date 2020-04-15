Editor:
The trampling of Louisiana’s churches by Gov Edwards and the cowards who have enabled him (Attorney General Landry, the Louisiana Legislature, parish governments, sheriffs, etc.) throughout the COVID-19 illness is truly shameful.
To prevent a re-occurrence of this sacrilege, consistent with Louisiana’s established legal customs, as written straightforwardly in Article I, Sections 8 and 9, of the Louisiana Constitution:
‘Section 8. No law shall be enacted respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.’
‘Section 9. No law shall impair the right of any person to assemble peaceably or to petition government for a redress of grievances.’
We propose that the following be enacted as a law in the State of Louisiana:
‘In all future emergencies declared by the State or local governments of Louisiana,
‘1. Christian clergy shall be recognized as essential personnel, indispensable to the well-being of Louisiana’s citizens;
‘2. No State or local government official in Louisiana shall be able to close a church, nor limit the number of members present at its worship services or other gatherings, without the concurrence of the head of the church in question.’
To contact your State representative and senator about passing such a law in the upcoming 2020 Legislative Session, please use the following web page: https://legis.la.gov/legis/FindMyLegislators.aspx
Or call the Louisiana Legislature at 800-256-3793 (for those living outside Baton Rouge) or 225-342-2456 (Baton Rouge area only).
Walt Garlington
Swartz
