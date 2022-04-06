Is the Biden administration trying to destroy America as we know it? I don’t ask that question frivolously, or as a political ploy, but as a very concerned citizen, who sees the signs every day.
Biden has been in office about 16 months, and from day one he—or those pulling his strings—began their destructive acts.
During his campaign, he promised to ‘end our reliance on fossil fuels once and for all’ and steps to accomplish that began with his first executive order.
He shut down construction of the Keystone pipeline and instituted more impossible regulations concerning drilling and fracking, effectively beginning the process of his campaign promise.
Under former President Trump, the country became the largest producers of oil in the world and completely energy independent.
The price of gasoline began to skyrocket, rising from an average of about $1.89 per gallon when Biden took over, to exceeding $4.25 as of April 1, depending on the state where you live.
In California, it is around $6 and as high as $9 in some parts of that state.
Biden’s idea is to make fossil fuels unaffordable and to force America into widespread adoption of so-called “green” or environmentally friendly transportation. He apparently has no regard for or knowledge of all the petroleum products that affect our everyday lives.
His latest gimmick is blaming the high costs of gasoline on the oil companies gouging prices or on Putin’s war in Ukraine. Neither is true. He wants to force Americans to buy electric automobiles, as if that would solve his claims about global warming.
Biden speaks of retrofitting our homes and our businesses in order to meet the challenges of “going Green.”
All Biden’s anti-fossil fuel edicts have had a crippling effect on our supply chains and on the costs of everything we use, including groceries, medical supplies, computer chips used in automobiles, mobile phones, telephones, etc.
All this has resulted in the highest inflation our country has experienced since World War Two, and it continues to climb.
