Editor:
Mayor Norris’ recent editorial on the Laffer Curve was interesting and a pleasure to read. However, I do take some exception to his conclusions.
The Mayor describes Dr. Laffer’s curve as reflecting the notion that “tax cuts pay for themselves.” Taken to the extreme, it is obviously absurd – if tax rates are cut to zero, there will be no tax revenue. But that’s just one side of the curve. It is just as absurd to think that tax rates increasing to 100 percent will maximize government revenues. Would you work for free? I wouldn’t. Stated more fairly, Dr. Laffer’s fundamental point was that taxes affect economic behavior. This is both logical and borne out by the facts.
The Mayor discusses the 1980s, but I differ with his interpretation. Though marginal tax rates were reduced significantly, government revenues increased. Did the federal deficit balloon? Absolutely. Because government spending ballooned. Not because the federal government was starved of revenue.
So I agree with the Mayor that, taken to the extreme, Dr. Laffer’s curve doesn’t work. But outside of the extremes, where we live in reality, tax rate increases can discourage economic activity and actually reduce collections (ask Governor Cuomo what’s happened with tax collections since New York increased its tax rates on the wealthy), and tax rate reductions can have the opposite effect. There are no hard and fast rules, and the specifics matter a lot. But Dr. Laffer had a point. And I’d like to see Mayor Norris’ signed cocktail napkin!
Jay Lewis
Monroe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.