Editor:
Over the years, I have written many letters to this page, and I feel so fortunate to have had them published here. We all have differing opinions on difficult subjects, and The Ouachita Citizen, and specifically editor, Zach Parker, and of course, the publisher, Sam Hanna Jr., have always allowed me to express my First Amendment rights, and I sincerely appreciate that. Many of my letters have been political, and many have been human interest letters about life in general or about some of my oldest and dearest friends.
The following letter is a subject which I never thought I would write about, but here it is. Sometimes, the most unimaginable happens. I am happy that I am able to address this head on. I appreciate your attention to my past letters, and perhaps I may still have one or two in me for the future.
“Hospice care is a special kind of care that focuses on the quality of life for people and their caregivers who are experiencing an advanced, life-limiting illness. Hospice care provides compassionate care for people in the last phases of incurable disease so that they may live as fully and comfortably as possible.”
This definition was taken right from the dictionary.
Most have no idea what hospice care is, and for those who do, some of the words and phrases are hard to listen to, if not downright frightening. Terms like “end of life care” and “just making a person comfortable” as they complete life’s journey. Anything that addresses the act of dying frightens us and shakes our sensibilities. We live our entire lives figuring out how to “live,” and then find in the final analysis, we realize it’s about how we die.
In every year after our birth, we make hundreds of course corrections in our lives. Corrections that define us, for a year, a decade, and even more. But we know that on the other end of whatever correction we make, there is always more life, or living, to which we look and plan.
A ball game as a child. A grade at the end of a school year A school play. Then a graduation and selecting a college. More education. Another graduation. A first love. A vocation. A career. Marriage, and children.
Everything we do, every course change we make, opens new doors. New ways to live. New challenges and new accomplishments. New life.
We purchase an automobile, and then another. We buy a home. We move to another city, another state. New responsibilities.
We retire and we travel. We go to grandkids’ christenings, their ball games and their graduations. Cycles of life. Repeating cycles, with new faces. Laughter and heartache. But always moving forward to the next course correction.
Through it all, we don’t think much about aging. We give little to no thought of running out of time.
Then, suddenly and unexpectedly, things happen. Our lives take a turn. Something’s not quite right. Doctor visits, tests, more doctor visits and still more test. A lot of “head scratching.”
Sooner or later a diagnosis is made. Finally, a final life’s course change. There is nothing to do. Nothing to be done, except wait and accept the inevitable.
So we spend our days, making the most of this course change. We stretch it out and try to see light at the end, where there is only darkness.
And then, those inevitable words: hospice care.
I think we have to live a long life in order to learn how to die. All course changes we make during our lives have an end result that we can see and experience. All except the final change. We do our best to try to understand what lies after this earthly life. We study and we pray as we prepare and we “think” about it, but we are only capable of thinking of these things in the experiences we have and what we know as humans. Living experiences. When death comes, everything stops and we can only imagine. We have no point of reference. We have only our faith and our belief. We must rely on that.
If we are believers and really believe, we can only imagine what lies ahead when all ends here on earth. We truly can only imagine.
Frank Scalia
Monroe
