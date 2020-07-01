Editor:
I would like to congratulate Sam Hanna, Jr. for being named the president of the Louisiana Press Association (LPA). He is a valued, professional asset to the state and the communities served by his newspapers. People notice bias in the news at the national level, but locally the situation is true too. Large out of state corporations which own other media outlets in the market clearly do not represent the values of the people of Louisiana. Fortunately, The Ouachita Citizen is still owned by a man who grew up with the Christian values of this region.
Another remarkable thing about The Citizen under Hanna’s leadership is the way the paper has remained true to traditional journalistic standards. The investigative journalism in this community comes largely from The Citizen, not from media organizations with much larger economic corporate resources.
On a personal level, over the years when I’ve had various community projects going on, The Ouachita Citizen was always supportive. There is such a contrast to a locally owned, professionally operated news entity like The Citizen that stands out against others in the media landscape. While the out of town editorial decision-makers use their platform to try to persuade people to their left-wing viewpoint, The Citizen represents the thinking of a large number of people who know the history, background and values of the people in this region.
The Citizen clearly distinguishes between news and editorial content, another commendable standard found among traditional newspapers.
William Covington Jr., PhD.
West Monroe
